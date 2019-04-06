AUSTIN, Texas — While Apple certainly employs a notable portion of Austin's workforce, its App Store product alone has also created thousands of jobs for the state of Texas.

According to the Texas App Store ecosystem, the App Store has added 133,300 jobs in Texas as of April 2019. That number represents a 27% increase since December 2016 and includes app developers and indirect jobs like sales and finance roles that support software development.

In 2016, Texas held:

8,407 Apple employees

105,000 App Store ecosystem jobs

515 supplies with 13 mfg. facilities

18 retail stores

Apple's second-largest corporate presence in the world can be found in Austin, with about 6,200 employees. Including contract workers, its Austin workforce estimate is closer to 7,000.

The tech giant announced in December it would be bringing a new $1 billion campus to Austin, along with establishing locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California. Those plans included adding more than 1,000 employees at each.

The new Austin location will be found in a 90,000-square-foot building at Riata Corporate Park near Highway 183 and McNeil Drive. The property will sit on a 133-acre campus.

The building will initially accommodate 5,000 additional employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000, Apple said. That would make it the largest private employer in the city.

