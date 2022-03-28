x
APD's next cadet class kicks off with 84 new hopefuls

This is the second class launched since the APD reimagined its academy.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's 145th cadet class started on Monday. For the next 32 weeks, 84 cadets will train to become officers.

This is the second class the APD has launched since the city paused cadet classes in 2020 to change the academy

Now, the APD says it's made changes like creating an internal curriculum review committee, teaching cadets defensive tactics before they go through aggressive hands-on scenarios, and requiring de-escalation training for officers every two years.

Last month, the APD said the 145th cadet class was on track to be the most diverse in Austin's history:

  • 38% of applicants were Hispanic
  • 36% were White
  • 18% were Black
  • 4% were Asian or Pacific Islander

APD leaders say they want the force to reflect Austin's diverse population.

The department has been struggling with staffing for a long time. While the academy was paused, the APD saw more officers resigning and retiring. 

The APD plans to host at least two more cadet classes this year.

