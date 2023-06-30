Crash involving Austin police unit on Highway 183 leaves one dead

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to EMS officials.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Friday afternoon rollover crash on Highway 183 in North Austin has left one dead, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

According to police, the crash occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 13000 block of N. Highway 183 Northbound. The crash involved an on-duty APD officer in a marked unit and another motorist.

EMS officials confirmed to KVUE Friday night that the civilian driver died on the scene, while the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The APD Vehicular Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and the APD Internal Affairs Unit will subsequently review the investigation.

The name of the officer and the deceased victim have not been disclosed. The crash caused all lanes of Highway 183 Northbound closed as a result of the incident.