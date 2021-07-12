x
Suspect in custody after SWAT incident, traffic delays in Del Valle

Officials are on scene in the area of FM 973 and SH 71.
Credit: Austin Mobility

DEL VALLE, Texas — A suspect is now in custody after a SWAT incident in Del Valle late Monday morning, Austin Police Department said.

Officials were on scene in the area of South FM 973 and the East SH 71 service road westbound. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

By 12 p.m., Austin Transportation said all the lanes have reopened.

The Austin airport previously tweeted that access to the terminal was still available, but travelers flying in the next few hours should expect traffic delays due to ongoing police activity. One KVUE viewer said traffic in the area was not moving:

Traffic was being diverted to the 71 Toll Road. Tolls would be waived, according to the Mobility Authority.

Police will be providing a press conference soon. Check back for updates.

