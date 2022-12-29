APD searching for missing 2-month-old baby, parents

The department said Novah White was reported missing Dec. 8 and that the family's lack of cooperation resulted in investigation delays.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a two-month-old baby girl.

APD identified the baby as Novah White and said her current well-being is unknown.

White was reported missing to APD on the afternoon of Dec. 8 by a Child Protective Services special investigator. The department said investigation details were delayed due to the family's lack of cooperation.

Additionally, investigators with CPS reported "significant concerns" for the baby's mother, Kayla Washington, and father, Samuel Travis White, due to drug use and domestic violence in the home.

APD said Washington's last known residence was in the 6400 block of Loyola Lane. Detectives are looking for both parents. APD confirmed to KVUE that at the last check, the residence was abandoned.

Officials believe Washington let White care for their other children, despite his history. APD said CPS has Washington's other children in custody but that she refuses to let CPS check on Novah's welfare.

She hasn't responded to APD detectives by phone or email. APD said the last contact they had with Novah's parents was earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.