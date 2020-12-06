APD asks public for help identifying robbery suspects

The robbery took place at a 7-Eleven store located at 1822 Rutland Drive at approximately 2:44 a.m. on June 1.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that took place on June 1 at approximately 2:44 a.m.

The robbery took place at a 7-Eleven store located at 1822 Rutland Drive. According to police, the two female suspects entered the store prior to the robbery before returning with two more female and four male suspects, one of whom was armed. Police said the male suspects went behind the counter and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint while the others looted the store.

Suspect one was described by police as a woman between the ages of 19 and 25, medium skin tone, medium build and last seen wearing a gray or white tank top, short shorts, black tennis shoes with white soles and a cloth facemask.

Suspect two was described by police as a woman between the ages of 19 and 25, light skin tone, long hair, heavy build and last seen wearing a bright green long-sleeve undershirt with a T-shirt layered over it and black pants.

Police ask you call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS if you have information regarding the case.