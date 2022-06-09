Austin police say man was found dead at North Austin bus stop Thursday afternoon

Officers responded to a call reporting a possible deceased person in the 12400 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to a suspicious death on the afternoon of June 9.

APD received a call reporting a possible deceased person around 2:10 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in the 12400 block of North Lamar in North Austin.

Upon arriving, officers found a deceased man at the bus stop in the area, officials said. EMS soon arrived and gave a time of death for the man. The person's identity was not released.

Officials said homicide detectives are on the scene working the case. The man's death is still listed as suspicious at this time.

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area at this time.

Media: Meet Ofc. Hobbs for a brief at 3:45 p.m. brief location TBD. -PIO80 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 9, 2022

