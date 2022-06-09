APD releases videos in fatal shooting of suspect who fired at police officers

Police said the man was pointing the weapon at people from his truck before he was fatally struck.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Thursday released footage related to the fatal shooting of a suspect last month.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on May 26 near the Belara Austin apartments on Crossing Place. Officials said a caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at people from his truck. Police added that the suspect also called 911 to report himself to dispatchers.

When police arrived, they said the man, identified as 48-year-old Robert Hammitt, was not complying with commands to get out of the vehicle and show his hands. Police said he eventually started firing at the five officers involved, who fired back.

"The officers remained behind cover and told Mr. Hammitt to show his hands and to stop moving," chief of police Joseph Chacon said in a press conference Thursday. "Officers identified themselves as Austin police and continued to provide multiple instructions to Mr. Hammitt."

In the press conference, Chacon presented several body cam and dash cam videos of the incident. The footage shows officers taking cover behind cars while returning fire to Hammitt, who began shooting after opening his truck door.

Officials said that medics responded and attempted to save Hammitt's life, but he died around 5:37 a.m. Police added that the gun was located inside his truck.

Police said all officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per APD protocol. No officers were injured in the attack.

The body camera footage released Thursday can be watched below. Police said the videos will also be published soon on the APD's YouTube Page.