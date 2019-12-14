AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers are doing OK after going to the hospital to be tested for potential carbon monoxide exposure.

The department says the officers started feeling sick in their vehicle.

The officers went to the hospital, but they have been released.

Their vehicle has been pulled from service.

Tests found no carbon monoxide in their vehicles, unlike in 2017 when APD pulled all 400 of its Ford SUVs off the road because of possible carbon monoxide leaks. They were eventually repaired and returned to service.

