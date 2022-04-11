APD Mounted Patrol Unit involved in head-on collision over the weekend

Officials said all horses were OK and were "grazing in their paddocks" on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit was involved in a head-on collision over the weekend.

While officials called the incident a "huge scare," they said all horses seemed OK and were "grazing in their paddocks" on Saturday.

"All 6 mounts were examined by our wonderful veterinarian, Dr Piper Norton of TexasEMA, within 2 hours of the collision," police said, adding that the animals will also be examined by Jackie McKenzie of Jackie's Equine Therapy.

The unit said no major injuries were reported among officers outside of soreness.

"Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes, our officers and mounts appreciate your support," the department said.

