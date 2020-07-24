Austin police set to release Michael Ramos shooting video early next week

Ramos family attorneys viewed the video on Friday ahead of its public release.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are set to release video evidence early next week in the shooting death of Michael Ramos by an officer in April.

Attorneys representing Ramos's family and lawyers for Officer Christopher Taylor were allowed to preview the footage on Friday ahead of the public release.

"Nothing I saw in the videos has changed my opinion that the shooting was unjustified and that Michael Ramos was a threat – to officers, to himself or anyone else," attorney Scott Hendler said.

Attorneys for Taylor said they did not want to comment before next week's release.

Ramos was shot and killed after Austin police were called to an apartment complex to investigate whether drug-trading was occurring. They first used beanbag shotgun ammunition to try to arrest Ramos, who then got in a car and started driving. That is when Taylor opened fire.

Ramos's death was cited in May and June by protesters who took to Austin streets urging police reforms.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk delayed the release of the video related to Ramos's case one day before it was set to be released. Cronk said Austin police didn't follow policy regarding the video.

On July 22, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she will not present the case before a grand jury before she leaves office in December. She said she believes the community has stated it would like to see her successor "oversee prosecution of these cases from beginning to end."

On June 30, Moore requested Austin Police Chief Brian Manley defer administrative action against the officers involved in the shooting that resulted in Ramos's death, saying that such action "could prejudice the criminal case," detailing what is standard procedure in Travis County.

Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar said that procedure should change and the community deserves to know what Manley thinks of the officers' actions now.