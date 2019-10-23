AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department robbery unit asked the public for help on Wednesday identifying a man accused of robbing and threatening to kill a mother and child walking out of an H-E-B.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an H-E-B located at the 6900 block of Brodie Lane on Oct. 7 in broad daylight, according to APD. Police said the individual did not display a weapon, and it cannot be confirmed whether he had one.

Police said nothing about the man's appearance was out of the ordinary other than a teardrop tattoo under his left eye. He is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Prior to the robbery, the individual was seen in the store, according to police. APD said he left the store and approached the mother and child in the parking lot where he demanded money, threatening to kill them both if she didn't comply.

According to police, the woman was able to run back toward a more populated part of the store safely and the man was seen leaving on foot.

APD believes the man frequents the area, but cannot determine the housing status of the individual.

Detective Steven Nash with the APD robbery unit said police were not sure if there was a continual danger to the public.

"We don't know much about this individual at all," said Nash. "We don't know the method he's using; we don't even know where he lives or his living status. There's so many unknowns – that's what makes me worry more."

