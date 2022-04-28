APD investigating second homicide Thursday

In the second case, a woman was apparently shot in East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a second homicide on Thursday.

In the second case, police said they received reports of shots fired around 12:44 p.m. in the area of East 12th Street and Webberville Road.

The victim, a woman, was transported to the hospital by a friend or acquaintance, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officials said the case is being investigated as a homicide but did not have any details on a suspect.

Police also reported another suspicious death investigation in Downtown Austin on Thursday. This was Austin's 23rd homicide of 2022.

In this case, a man was found with traumatic injuries in an alley on the 400 block of E. Sixth St. after police received reports of shots fired. That man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information on a suspect was released in this case either.