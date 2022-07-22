APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said late Friday night that officers were investigating a homicide in southeast Austin. It was officers' third homicide in less than 48 hours.
APD said officials responded to the scene near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive. That's near Mendez Middle School, near Interstate 35 and Onion Creek.
Police responded to a family disturbance call at the address just after 10 p.m. They found a victim with serious injuries who later died at the scene.
APD is still searching for the suspect.
Officers believe this is an isolated incident and do not think the public is in danger.
This is Austin's 42nd homicide of the year.
