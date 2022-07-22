APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

Austin police reported their third homicide in less than 48 hours on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said late Friday night that officers were investigating a homicide in southeast Austin. It was officers' third homicide in less than 48 hours.

APD said officials responded to the scene near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive. That's near Mendez Middle School, near Interstate 35 and Onion Creek.

Police responded to a family disturbance call at the address just after 10 p.m. They found a victim with serious injuries who later died at the scene.

APD is still searching for the suspect.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and do not think the public is in danger.

This is Austin's 42nd homicide of the year.

APD is actively working a homicide investigation in southeast Austin near the 4800 block of Turnstone Dr. Please avoid the area as the scene is still active. Media stage at Pleasant Valley and Village Square Dr by Mendez Middle School. - PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 23, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube