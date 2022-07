Details remain limited at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in the downtown area late Thursday night.

APD said officers were on that scene at 12th Street and Red River. No other details were immediately available.

The department is set to host a briefing on the incident but the time has not been announced.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

