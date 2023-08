APD received the call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the cause of an explosion that occurred in the parking garage at St. David's Medical Center on Wednesday.

UPDATE: On Wednesday August 9th, 2023, at approximately 5:23 PM Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a bomb hotshot call in the 900 block of E. 32nd St.



Officers were directed to St David’s Hospital parking garage due to an explosion. The nature of the explosion — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 10, 2023

No injuries have been reported, and there has been no damage to the hospital.

It is currently unclear what caused the explosion.

The hospital has closed the garage temporarily.