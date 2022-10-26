APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac

This case is being investigated as Austin's 57th homicide of 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson, was inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. APD said he died at the scene.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 57th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the APD homicide unit at 512-974-8477 or by email at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or report any information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or using the app.

