AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting in North Austin.

APD said Friday night that someone fired gunshots in a busy area of The Domain. Bullet holes were found in the side of Dr. Martens, which is one of the businesses on Rock Rose Avenue.

Police said that no one was hurt in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

