APD investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by a garbage truck on Congress Avenue Friday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in South Austin early Friday morning.
According to a release from APD, a garbage truck hit a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Congress Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. The pedestrian died on the scene. APD said the driver of the garbage truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. A tip may be summitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.