The Austin Police Department will be awarding the Purple Heart Medal to an officer at the APD gala on Saturday after his vehicle was struck by a drunk driver in May.

Officer Derek Baroody was attempting to make a protected left turn when a drunk driver sped through a red light and crashed into the driver's side of Baroody's patrol car.

The impact spun Baroody's car onto the curb and trapped him in the vehicle. The Austin Fire Department was able to free Baroody and he was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, including cuts, bruises, glass stuck in his forehead and a serious injury to his spleen.

After being initially released for recovery at home, Baroody was readmitted a week later after experiencing extreme pain. Doctors discovered his spleen was still bleeding, prompting him to undergo surgery to have parts of his spleen removed.

Baroody returned to active duty two weeks later, according to police.

The 2019 Stars of Distinction Awards Gala will take place on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

