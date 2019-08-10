AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Criminal Interdiction Department found a vehicle with approximately 24.5 kilograms of meth and 6 kilograms of heroin in it on Oct. 2.

RELATED: Audit of how Austin police handled sex assault cases will take years, leaders say

Austin police provide safety tips after reports of phone theft at ACL Fest 2019

Police suspect the vehicle was used for narcotics smuggling. A K9 unit alerted officers to the vehicle.

Officers executed a search warrant and found the drugs in speakers.

RELATED: Austin police remove junked car from neighborhood after Defenders find guns inside

Man allegedly threatened, robbed UT student

APD said the case is ongoing and the driver has yet to be located.

WATCH: APD officer battling prostate cancer

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Joshua Brown, a witness during the Amber Guyger murder trial, was killed in a drug deal

Ellen DeGeneres responds to criticism of her recent spotting with former President George W. Bush

Austin police remove junked car from neighborhood after Defenders find guns inside

3 men scalped, reused ACL Fest wristbands more than 100 times, Austin police say