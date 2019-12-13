AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to enforce DWI laws, the Austin Police Department has officially kicked off its "No Refusal Initiative" this holiday season. The department said this time of year is often associated with parties and gatherings with alcohol.

The initiative kicked off on Thursday, Dec. 12, and will continue through Jan. 4, 2020. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

What exactly is the No Refusal Initiative?

The initiative is an effort created by APD to enforce DWI laws and apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood sample as require by law.

APD wants to keep the public safe and encourage drivers to make responsible decisions.

The City of Austin also provides a list of alternative ride options. Some of those driving options after your night out include:

Responsible Ride Home: Did you know that you could get a parking ticket waived if you're responsible? If you receive a parking ticket after leaving your car to take a taxicab, bus or rideshare service to get home the City will waive the ticket. All you have to do is provide the parking ticket, your ride receipt and fill out the Ticket Waiver Form.

Night Owls: Night Owls is CapMetro's night route that runs from midnight to 3 a.m. The service runs every 20 to 30 minutes from local neighborhoods. The standard one-way fare is $1.25 but UT students can ride for free with a valid school ID, and Austin Community College students can ride free with a Green Pass. The City encourages riders to use Trip Planner before going out to know which route you need.

Pedicab: Pedicabs are all over popular Austin areas the City says. The cabs are located Downtown Austin, Sixth Street, and Rainey Street and will take you areas East of Interstate-35 such as East Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and 11th streets.

Rideshare: In the age of technology Austin encourages those to "Tap the App" and use a taxicab or rideshare option.

You can find a full list of resources for a safe ride home here.

