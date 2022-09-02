APD to enforce watercraft ban on Lake Austin over Labor Day weekend

The ban only applies to Lake Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Austin Police Department is reminding residents to keep their motorized watercraft away from Lake Austin.

APD said it will be enforcing the city ordinance that prohibits the operation of personal watercraft on Lake Austin through the holiday weekend. That means personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices are banned.

Those watercraft will be banned on Lake Austin beginning at sunset on Friday, Sept. 2 until Tuesday, Sept. 6 at sunrise.

Non-motorized devices like kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can still be used along with watercraft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.

APD said the annual ban on personal watercraft is necessary to ensure the safety of the public that make use of the lake and parks over the Labor Day holiday.

This ban only applies to Lake Austin.

APD said officers will be patrolling the lake this weekend and urges people using the waterway to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances.

APD said that one of those laws that boaters might not be aware of is the Required Response to Police Water Safety Vessel. The operator of a vessel underway, on sighting a rotating or flashing blue beacon light, shall reduce power immediately and bring the vessel to a no-wake speed and subsequent stop until the intention of the water safety vessel is understood.

The department also reminds the public about the extension of the new no/slow-wake zone on Lake Austin by the Pennybacker Bridge.

Police urge all boaters to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operations of boats or emergencies.

