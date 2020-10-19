APD Chief of Staff Troy Gay named finalist to become chief of police in Nashville

The five finalists will be interviewed in late October.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Department Chief of Staff Troy Gay has been named one of five finalists to become the chief of police for the Nashville Police Department, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

The report states the finalists were among a group of 57 people who applied for the role. Of those, 27 were qualified.

The finalists will meet on Oct. 29 and 30 to interview. Each will meet with Mayor John Cooper and with Metro Nashville public safety employees and community leaders.

The Tennessean reports that Chief Steve Anderson announced his resignation in June, saying he planned to retire in late October. However, on Aug. 6, Cooper abruptly announced he would be leaving the department that day.

Other finalists include:

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall

American Baptist College President Forrest Harris

Conexión Américas Policy Director Andrés Martinez

Former commissioner of the Boston Police Department and former chief of the Seattle Police Department Kathleen O'Toole

President and Chief Executive officer of the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennesee Sharon Roberson

Chief of Operations and Performance at the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Kristin Caravan Wilson