21 residents displaced after apartment fire in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A structure fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning in Round Rock left 21 residents displaced.

Around 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Round Rock Fire Department (RRFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3700 block of Quick Hill Road at the Terrastone Travesia apartments.

The initial report stated that there was a presence of heavy fire in the attic of one of the buildings in the complex. Once firefighters were on scene, the fire was extinguished by 8:57 a.m.

The building that was on fire received water damage from the RRFD's rescue efforts, and the residents living in the 21 effected units have been displaced. American Red Cross is assisting them to provide the resources they need.

The Williamson County Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

In addition to the 12 RRFD units, both the Pflugerville and Austin Fire Departments, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Constable Precinct 4 and Williamson County EMS responded.

Apartment management said it has enough vacant units to house the residents affected by damages.

