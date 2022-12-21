Domestic violence charges dropped against former Buccaneer Antonio Brown

The state attorney's office said that after reviewing all the available evidence, it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that battery took place.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face domestic violence charges following an incident at his Tampa home last month, the state attorney's office said Thursday.

"Following a complete review of all the available evidence, the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) determined no charges will be filed as a result of an incident involving Antonio Brown that took place on November 28, 2022," a release from Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez read.

According to the release, the woman who had accused Brown of throwing a shoe at her during an argument "recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm."

The state attorney's office said it ultimately could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that battery took place. Charges will not be filed against Brown, and the previously-issued warrant for his arrest has been withdrawn.

The Tampa Police Department previously reported that around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Brown, 34, was involved in a verbal argument with a woman at his South Tampa home. Officers said the argument turned physical after Brown threw a shoe at the woman and attempted to "evict" her by locking her out of the home.

The police report detailed that the shoe hit the woman's ponytail, but she believed it was meant for her head.

Officers did not identify the woman but said that she and Brown "have multiple children in common."

Brown's history with the Buccaneers was tumultuous. The team signed Brown to a one-year deal in October 2020 following an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. That violation came after he pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges after an incident with a moving truck driver in South Florida.

In December 2021, Brown was among two players suspended for what the league said was a misrepresentation of their vaccination status in violation of COVID-19 protocols. News of the suspensions came weeks after a Tampa Bay Times report from Rick Stroud accused Brown of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to dodge league rules.

Cameras captured Brown, not long after his return, during a game between the Bucs and the New York Jets in which he stripped off his jersey and shoulder pads. He then took off his undershirt and gloves and threw them into the stands before running into the locker room to exit the game.