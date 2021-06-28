Murder suspect in southeast Austin shooting dies in custody, TSCO says

Anthony Ryan Lilley, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, June 15, with a $100,000 bond following the incident on Todd Lane on Friday, June 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man arrested for murder after a shooting on Todd Lane in southeast Austin earlier this month has died in custody, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Monday.

Anthony Ryan Lilley, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, June 15, with a $100,000 bond following the incident on Friday, June 11.

The TCSO said Lilley was found unresponsive in his cell at the Travis County Correctional Complex around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. Staff initiated CPR immediately and called EMS, who continued life-saving efforts, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Lilley was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, per policy with any death in custody. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, June 27, and the final report is pending toxicology results, the TCSO said.

According to the Austin Police Department, Lilley was arrested as a suspect after a woman called 911 reporting she had been robbed and shot at 4123 Todd Lane around 10:12 p.m. on June 11.

Officers arriving on the scene found two victims – the 911 caller and her 35-year-old husband, Travis Ray Clements, who was unresponsive. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Clements was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:29 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the couple had driven to the location to meet with a known person along with their three children, who were in their car. During the meeting, shots were fired at both victims before the suspect fled the scene. The children were taken to a family member by crisis counselors.