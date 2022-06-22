Bastrop County youth coach arrested for online solicitation of minor, sheriff's office says

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Charles Davis, 51, had been active in the Bastrop community, working with youth sports events.

BASTROP, Texas — A Bastrop County man who worked with youth sports was arrested this month on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Charles Davis, 51, had been active in the Bastrop community, working with youth sports events. Davis, a resident of the City of Bastrop, was working as a youth basketball trainer, the sheriff’s office said.

He was booked into the Bastrop County Jail and released the next day on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with any information concerning similar activities involving Davis is asked to contact the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office at 512-549-5100.