Bastrop County youth coach arrested for online solicitation of minor, sheriff's office says

BASTROP, Texas — A Bastrop County man who worked with youth sports was arrested this month on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Charles Davis, 51, had been active in the Bastrop community, working with youth sports events. Davis, a resident of the City of Bastrop, was working as a youth basketball trainer, the sheriff’s office said.
He was booked into the Bastrop County Jail and released the next day on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with any information concerning similar activities involving Davis is asked to contact the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office at 512-549-5100.
