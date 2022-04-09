Annual Black Food Week highlighting local businesses now underway in Austin

The Austin Justice Coalition created the event that places the spotlight on 70 Black-owned businesses and eateries in Austin. Here's the list.

AUSTIN, Texas — Black Food Week hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition is now underway.

This month-long event spotlights more than 70 Black-owned businesses and eateries in Austin.

New Orleans Gumbeaux2Geaux is one of those restauratns. When you walk in, you'll hear music and smell the food.

Jese Webb, the owner, said he wants people to feel like they're in New Orleans when they stop by.

"I try to do all the things New Orleans and that helps draw people in, but you also get a taste of the culture where we come from," Webb said.

Webb is a Hurricane Katrina evacuee who still calls Austin home after 17 years.

"Austin took me in and they've been good to me ever since," Webb said.

He's a hairstylist who's always loved to cook. So two years ago he took a leap of faith and opened his own restaurant.

"People said you ought to open a restaurant, you ought to open a restaurant, and here we are," Webb said.

All the cooking is done by Webb. He serves authentic New Orleans dishes like gumbo and one of his best sellers, the cornbread bowl.

"We take it, we box it up, and it's Gumbeaux2Geaux," Webb said.

His restaurant is just one of more than 70 eateries featured during Black Food Week.

"There are a lot of different food places that even in our community that we don't know about, we don't get a chance to hear about," Webb said.

The event is hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition.

"We can celebrate our culture, celebrate Black entrepreneurship, just being a Black community with one another and we also share our culture with people in the broader community of Austin," Chas Moore said, the executive director and founder of Austin Justice Coalition.

Moore said this event was created to support black-owned businesses and create connections in the community.

"Although this population is shrinking due to gentrification and whatever else, we're still here and the culture is still present," Moore said.

"People getting a chance to see you and your food being highlighted, we're just thankful," Webb said.

For Webb, food is a sign of love and his way of giving back. He said he tries to give away free food to those in need as much as he can.

"It's not about money, you know, it's about love and looking out for each other and if you can't take care of the community why be in it," Webb said.

Highlighting Black-owned businesses is something Webb said gives owners like him the exposure they need to thrive in a place like Austin.

"We are here. We are small Black businesses, and we do exist," Webb said.

The event runs through Sept. 18. Austin Justice Coalition has a full list of all the Black-owned businesses they highlight.

