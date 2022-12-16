Anna's Toy Depot to close for good after Christmas Eve

The Austin-area toy store has been around since 1989

AUSTIN, Texas — South Austin toy store Anna's Toy Depot will be closing at the end of the year, the business confirmed with KVUE on Friday. It's last day in business will be Christmas Eve.

Owner Anna Barr started the business in 1989 soon after she graduated from the University of Texas with an advertising degree.

With a 1-year-old baby on her hands, she said she was not ready to pursue a career in her field of study. So, with around $200 in her pocket to spend at garage sales, she started selling second-hand toys to local child care centers and offices.

As her delivery service took off – and her Nissan Sentra eventually evolved to two step vans – she later decided to open up a brick-and-mortar store.

According to its website, Anna's Toy Depot focuses on toys that serve a social benefit, engaging children in conversation, taking turns and role play.

"Playing this way teaches kids, in a safe environment, how to interact with one another and develop skills they will need to feel competent the in world," the website states.

On its shelves, you'll find toys such as tea sets, puppets, doll houses and more.

Anna's Toy Depot is located at 4220 S. Lamar Blvd #200.