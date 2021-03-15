Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail could see improvements, according to Safety & Mobility Study

The Trail Foundation created the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail Safety and Mobility Study to identify the top issues affecting safety and mobility for users.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's hike-and-bike trail might be getting a make-over, according to the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail Safety and Mobility Study.

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Austin Public Works and the Trail Foundation created the study. It states that there are potential project developments in specific areas for the trail.

Some of those changes include: expanding the trail, stabilizing the trail conditions, adding more lights and signs and other options.

One of the main reasons for these changes is user safety. These are some improvements Austinites approve of, especially since the city population keeps growing.

"People in Austin love being outdoors," said Austin local Arianna Martinez. "There are places where you need to step to the side or wait for a big group to pass."

"I come running out here at least five to six days a week," said Justice Orieh, another Austin local. "I tend to go after work around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. – early evening – and it's pretty tight. If you stop paying attention, you might get hit by a bike or run into somebody. So I have to be aware of my surroundings. It does get a little narrow in some parts."

The study suggests that the first investment should be fixing trail surface conditions. While that's happening, the City said it needs funding to help widen the trail starting with areas east of Interstate 35.