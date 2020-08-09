x
Williamson County deputies find 13-year-old girl after she went missing on Labor Day

She was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day along Winterfield Drive wearing a white short sleeve shirt, brown sandals and black denim shorts.
Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff's Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) have found a 13-year-old girl who went missing near Hutto.

WCSO said Aniya Jones was reported missing at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day and had been last seen along Winterfield Drive, just north of Gattis School Road. WCSO said the area Jones was last seen at before she was reported missing is in the Hutto area and very close to Round Rock. 

WCSO tweeted just before 11:30 p.m. that Jones had been found.

