Angels-Astros series schedule changed ahead of Hurricane Laura

Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Hurricane Laura.

The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

It's the second doubleheader to be held at Minute Maid Stadium since the venue was built. The first one was in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, when the Astros achieved a twinbill sweep of the Mets on Sept. 2, 2017.

Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Laura is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before hitting the southeast Texas coast.

Wednesday's game, which was scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m. was moved up to 12:10 p.m because of the impending storm.

Major League Baseball anticipates more schedule changes depending on the storm's path.