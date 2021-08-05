Funeral arrangements for APD officer Andy Traylor to take place late this weekend

APD is hosting a public visitation period on Sunday, Aug. 8, and a funeral procession and service on Monday, Aug. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department will hold a law enforcement funeral procession for Senior Officer Andy Traylor on Monday, Aug. 9. The route begins at Cook-Walden Funeral Home and ends at Shoreline Church.

A funeral service is set to take place following the procession at the church at 10 a.m. Monday. A public visitation period will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 3-6 p.m. at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home.

APD said in a press release that the public is encouraged to line the route of the procession to show support. It begins at 7:45 a.m.

Traylor died Saturday, July 21, after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer just days before.

The crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, on FM 969 near Decker Lane. A tractor-trailer was making a U-turn when the officer crashed into it. He was responding to an urgent call.

Officer Traylor leaves behind a wife and five children, ranging in age from two to 15. He served with the APD for nine years.

On Monday, Aug. 2, Austin Cops 4 Charities announced it had already raised more than $55,000 for the Traylor family. The organization is accepting donations for the family on its website, AustinC4C.com.