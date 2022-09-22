Andrews Elementary School basketball court gets Longhorn makeover

In addition to the court, the school received two basketball goals and 20 new basketballs.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin school's basketball court received a Longhorn-themed makeover just in time for school.

The outdoor basketball court at Andrews Elementary School park in the Windsor Park neighborhood was refurbished with court resurfacing designed to resemble the new Longhorns basketball court at the Moody Center.

Located in northeast Austin, the park is reserved for Andrews Elementary School students during school hours and is otherwise open to the neighborhood and general public.

The installation was dedicated on Wednesday with students, staff, sponsors and University of Texas Athletics in attendance.

“What a tremendous gift Truist has made to benefit this school park and neighborhood,” said UT Vice President & Athletics Director Chris Del Conte in a press release. “Kids can play here and dream of perhaps running out on the real Longhorns Basketball court someday.”

PHOTOS: Andrews Elementary basketball court gets Longhorn makeover 1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27

6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27

11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27

16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27

21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27

26/27

27/27 1 / 27

In addition to funding for the refurbishment, Truist, the bank sponsor of Texas Athletics, replaced two basketball goals and donated 20 new basketballs to the school.

“As a long-time Neighborhood Longhorns Program school, Andrews Elementary is beyond excited to have a replica of the Moody Center court right here on campus,” said Audrey Guerrero, Andrews Elementary School principal. “Because Andrews is part of the early college pattern of schools here in the LBJ feeder, this is especially meaningful. We are incredibly grateful to house this court and to be able to provide our future UT alumni the chance to find joy in play during their time at our school.”

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube