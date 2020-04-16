AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of doctors and nurses are answering calls for help at New York hospitals packed with sick patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just knowing how burnt out they must feel and incredibly tired they must feel for being there every day was my biggest motivator to go to New York City," said nurse Codie Moszczynski.

With more than 10,000 deaths and over 100,000 cases, New York is among the states hit the hardest by COVID-19.

In just two days, Moszczynski will leave behind her husband and two dogs in Austin to get knee-deep in the battle.

"That's what I would want if I was there, just for somebody to come to relieve me and help me," said Moszczynski.

The 27-year-old says she has taken care of coronavirus patients while working in the ICU at Dell Seton Medical Center, but with this volunteer opportunity, there are still a lot of unknowns.

"You don't know which hospital you're going to be assigned to," said Moszczynski. "You don't know if you're going to be a day shift or night shift, you don't know if you'll be in an ICU or in a search position."

For the next three weeks, Moszczynski, along with nurses from around the country, will be doing what they can to help those infected. But, in the meantime, she's gathering much-needed protective gear to take with her.

"Obviously, there's a shortage everywhere but the staffing company I'm going through is very encouraging of bringing your own, whatever makes you feel protected," said Moszczynski. "They acknowledge that you shouldn't take an assignment if you're not given adequate protection."

It's stories like this that remind you that not all heroes wear capes. In this instance, they wear a mask.

"I am so nervous about putting myself in that scary situation but I'm also just as much as excited to have this opportunity to help people and to do some good also," said Moszczynski.

