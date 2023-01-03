Central Texans can donate to hundreds of nonprofits during 'Amplify Austin'

You can pick from more than 700 Central Texas nonprofits to donate to.

AUSTIN, Texas — "Amplify Austin," which begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, allows Central Texans to donate to over 700 local nonprofits.

The organization behind the day, "I Live Here, I Give Here," helped create the day to help nonprofits around the City raise money to continue doing work for the community. Without days like these, having the funds to continue running nonprofits can become difficult.

One nonprofit that Central Texans can donate to is Meals on Wheels, which provides older and more vulnerable populations with a hot meal. The nonprofit also provides a check-in to those that are living with disabilities to ensure they are living a healthy, independent life and assisting in home repairs.

Lucinda Cassidy, chief development officer for Meals on Wheels, said that the nonprofit would be unable to do that kind of work without any donations.

"It's really important to be honest. It costs a lot to have everything that we provide, right? So it's not just the meal, it's the home repair, it's the pet care that we provide. It's the in-home care services that we provide," Cassidy said.

The CEO of "I Live Here, I Give Here" Courtney Manuel says that the work that Austin-area nonprofits do make Central Texas what it is - so it's important to support them as the City continues to grow.

In 2022, Amplify Austin raised $13 million during the one day of fundraising, and have raised a total of $92 million since the inception of the day in 2013.

This year, Meals on Wheels set a goal of raising $50,000 during Amplify Austin. "I Live Here, I Give Here" is aiming to raise $100,000 for the "amplify fund," which spreads all the donations earned across all the organizations involved.

See all the causes that residents can donate to in the 24-hour timespan that Amplify Austin lasts for.

