x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

American and JetBlue suspending some nonstop routes from Austin airport

Your travel plans might be affected if you're planning to travel to New Jersey, Los Angeles or Puerto Rico.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — JetBlue Airways and American Airlines are suspending a number of nonstop routes coming out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), a spokesperson with AUS confirmed Tuesday.

JetBlue will be suspending services from Austin to New Jersey (EWR) from February to July 2023 and Austin to Los Angeles (LAX) beginning February to May of 2023

"The airline shared that these are suspensions rather than cancellations, so AUS is hoping to see a return some time in 2023," said a spokesperson with the Austin airport. 

These destinations are serviced by other airlines coming from AUS, including United and Spirit to EWR, and Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United to LAX.

Meanwhile, American Airlines recently told AUS that it will stop servicing San Juan, Puerto Rico, after November this year. No other airlines currently service San Juan out of Austin.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man sent to hospital after SWAT standoff, bomb threat in Round Rock

Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out