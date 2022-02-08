American and JetBlue suspending some nonstop routes from Austin airport

Your travel plans might be affected if you're planning to travel to New Jersey, Los Angeles or Puerto Rico.

AUSTIN, Texas — JetBlue Airways and American Airlines are suspending a number of nonstop routes coming out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), a spokesperson with AUS confirmed Tuesday.

JetBlue will be suspending services from Austin to New Jersey (EWR) from February to July 2023 and Austin to Los Angeles (LAX) beginning February to May of 2023

"The airline shared that these are suspensions rather than cancellations, so AUS is hoping to see a return some time in 2023," said a spokesperson with the Austin airport.

These destinations are serviced by other airlines coming from AUS, including United and Spirit to EWR, and Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United to LAX.

Meanwhile, American Airlines recently told AUS that it will stop servicing San Juan, Puerto Rico, after November this year. No other airlines currently service San Juan out of Austin.