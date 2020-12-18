American Airlines now offering seasonal flights to Los Cabos and Orlando from Austin

The Austin airport just got two new and sunny destinations.

AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines on Friday announced two new sunny, nonstop destinations from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – Los Cabos, Mexico, and Orlando, Florida.

Starting on Dec. 19, the airline will begin its seasonal service to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The flight will be offered on Saturdays through April 3 on an Airbus A319 or Boeing 737 aircraft.

The flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will be offered between March 6 and April 3, with tickets ready to purchase starting Dec. 21. This route will be offered weekly on Saturdays by Republic Airlines on an E-175 aircraft. It departs at 9 a.m. and arrives at MCO at 12:55 p.m. Heading back, it leaves Orlando at 1:30 p.m. and touches down in Austin at 3:30 p.m.

"As part of its Clean Commitment, American covers every step of the travel experience to help keep customers and team members safe with a multi-layered approach focusing on clean airports and airplanes, touchless experiences, face-covering requirements and hospital-grade HEPA filters on board our aircraft," the airline said in a press release. "In addition to a rigorous cleaning program performed after every flight, American also uses a virus-killing electrostatic spray that kills 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria and remains effective for at least seven days."

These aren't the first exciting flights added this month. On Dec. 8, Hawaiian Airlines announced it would be adding a flight to Honolulu, Hawaii, starting in April.