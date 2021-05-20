x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Police seek community's help in locating missing South Austin man

Austin police said there are concerns for Amer Abbood's safety due to his medical conditions.
Credit: Austin Police Department
Amer Abbood

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old man last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The Austin Police Department said Amer Abbood was last seen at 2212 Perry Ave. in South Austin. There are concerns for his safety due to his medical conditions.

He is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 197 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, blue button-up shirt and a gray hat with no bill or visor.

Abbood only speak Arabic, Austin police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

3-day tickets for ACL Fest 2021 tickets sell out in hours

Does Kendall Jenner's new tequila copy an Austin-based brand?

Crimes committed by accused felons out on bond fuel bail debate in Travis County