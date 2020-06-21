Family pleads for help as Bastrop Co. deputies try to solve month-old murder

Ambrosio Gonzales, 23, was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of Country Grocery in Del Valle over Memorial Day weekend.

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is trying to solve a nearly month-old murder that still has family members shocked and uneasy.

On May 24, 23-year-old Ambrosio Gonzales was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of Country Grocery in Del Valle.

On June 2, the sheriff’s office identified 23-year-old Michael Heath as a person of interest in the murder, but haven’t been able to find him.

Gonzales’s sister said the two were friends for years.

“It's not hurting him knowing what he did. It's not eating him up like he's trying to run from it. He's not trying to take responsibility,” StarAngel Gonzales said. “A lot of people don't want to believe it or believe us about what happened because obviously, you know, they were friends. We've known them for, like since elementary school. They live down the street.”

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said deputies have chased down several leads, but it seems like they’re just a bit too late each time they check one out.

“We have had several leads and we've been close to him several times, but we just have not arrested him at this point,” Cook said.

At the time of the murder, Heath was under investigation by the sheriff’s department for drug distribution.

Deputies have reviewed surveillance video of the incident and spotted Heath taking several large bags from the car that Ambrosio’s body was found in, but haven’t been able to determine what was in the bags.

“Bastrop County does not have a whole lot of violent crime,” Cook said. “The fact that we had Michael Heath under investigation at that time for narcotics distribution and then all of a sudden there is a murder and he becomes one of a person of interest, I think that kind of makes it unique in the sense that we already had him on our radar.”

A few days after Bastrop officials identified Heath as a person of interest, they arrested his cousin, 27-year-old Dustin Heath, for obstruction, after he allegedly posted a video on Facebook threatening anyone who shared the sheriff's office wanted flyer.

Ambrosio’s family wants justice before they can start to heal.

“Everybody is just still shocked,” StarAngel Gonzales said. “They don't want to believe it. They don't want to go out. They don't want to do anything. Everybody looks lost.”

Ambrosio Gonzales was StarAngel Gonzales’s youngest brother. She teared up remembering him, thinking about what life will be like without him.

“He’d give the shirt off his back if it came down to it. He was that type of person,” she said, “really sweet, very loud, funny, very unique – unlike any other person.”

Heath is currently wanted for felony tampering with evidence and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 911 if you see him.