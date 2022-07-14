POLICE: Mother of East Texas newborn at center of AMBER Alert to turn self in, surrender infant to authorities in Hunt County

Police say Ryder Williams was abducted by his non-custodial parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — Officials says the mother of an East Texas newborn at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert is turning herself and handing the child over to Child Protective Services.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, they have been informed Michelle Wolf, the mother of 10-day-old Ryder Williams, is on her way to surrender to authorities in Hunt County and turn the infant over to CPS, who was recently awarded custody of the child after he tested positive for narcotics. The child is unharmed.

Police say Michelle and the child's father, Ricky Williams, abducted the child and were last seen at noon Monday, July 11, at the Smith County Courthouse, located at 100 N. Broadway Ave.

Ricky has also been located and officials are in the process of taking him into custody.