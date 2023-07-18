AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-month-old Tyler child meant to be in CPS custody

Tyler police said officers received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody.

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are searching for a 11-month-old boy in Tyler who was reported missing after officers tried to take custody of him under an order from Child Protective Services Friday afternoon.

Tyler police said officers received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of W. Mims St in Tyler. When officers arrived, the child was not there and they learned he is likely with his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson.

Police said his mother and the child have not been located.

A Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert for the child. Those who have information about Jamar Ross or Jackson are asked to please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.