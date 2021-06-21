AMBER Alert issued for 2 boys out of Dallas, believed to be with man suspected in homicide

According to the release, 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were taken around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

DALLAS — Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for two children out of Dallas who they say are believed to be in danger.

Police believe the two boys are with 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II, who is the suspect in a homicide. Dallas police sources tell WFAA he's wanted for the killing of the boys' aunt earlier Monday.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front. He weighs around 25 pounds and is 2-foot-6.

Curtis was last seen wearing a white and light blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit. He's described as approximately 2-foot-11 and weighing around 40 pounds.

The boys were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel.