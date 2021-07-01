AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old boy last seen in Ennis Thursday morning

Authorities said they believe 20-year-old Faith Reid is suspected of abducting 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

ENNIS, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy last seen in Ennis, Texas, on Thursday morning.

Faith Reid, 20, is suspected of abducting Miguel Ramirez. He was last seen in the 900 block of N Shawnee Street around 10:25 a.m., officials say.

Ramirez is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing around 25 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police say Reid is a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She weighs around 115 lbs. and stands 5-foot-2.

Authorities believe they are traveling in a white Ford extended cab pickup. No other information about the vehicle was available.

Anyone with information should contact the Ennis police at (972) 875-4462.