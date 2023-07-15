x
AMBER Alert discontinued after 11-year-old found safe

Waxahachie police say the girl has been found safe and is in protective custody.
Credit: WFAA

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued Saturday for an 11-year-old Waxahachie girl has been discontinued after she was found safe, Waxahachie police said. 

The girl is now in protective custody, police added.

The girl had previously last been seen around 8 p.m. July 14 in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in southern Dallas, according to the Waxahachie Police Department (WPD). Waxahachie police told WFAA they received information overnight that confirmed the girl had been abducted and that her well-being was at serious risk. 

The Waxahachie Police Department is deeply troubled regarding the safety and wellbeing of Tanya Jackson, an 11-year old...

Posted by Waxahachie Police Department on Saturday, July 15, 2023

