AMBER ALERT: Corinth police looking for abducted 12-year-old

CORINTH, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 12-year-old North Texas girl who police say was abducted and believed to be "in grave or immediate danger."

The Corinth Police Department is looking for Angie Carrasco, 12. Police said Carrasco is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

Police did not give an identifying characteristics for the suspect, but the suspect is believed to be driving a silver newer model Chevrolet with an unknown license plate. The suspect was last heard from in Corinth, Texas, police said.

If you have any information about the abduction of Angie Carrasco, you're asked to call the Corinth Police Department at (940)349-1600.