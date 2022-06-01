AFD investigating after 3 Amazon delivery vans caught on fire in northeast Austin

The fire occurred at a maintenance facility for Amazon vehicles on East Howard Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged multiple Amazon delivery vans in northeast Austin.

The fire happened just after midnight Thursday at a maintenance facility for Amazon vehicles on East Howard Lane near Dessau Road and Interstate 35.

AFD said one van caught on fire and the flames spread to two other vans.

OVERNIGHT: Three Amazon delivery trucks damaged by fire at a company facility on East Howard Lane in NE Austin. @austinfiredept’s arson unit now investigating. @KVUE #DaybreakATX pic.twitter.com/r1E7qyTCtG — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) January 6, 2022

Arson investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.