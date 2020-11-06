New Amazon delivery station bringing hundreds of jobs to Buda

Amazon is leasing a 305,000-square-foot facility on Main Street to open later this year.

BUDA, Texas — Amazon is continuing to boost its presence in Central Texas, now opening a new facility in Buda, Texas, later this year.

The Buda Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Amazon would be leasing a 305,000-square-foot facility at 2956 Main St., Park 35, later this year.

“We are proud that Amazon selected Buda; bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs and opportunities for Buda residents,” said Jennifer Storm, Buda EDC board of directors president.

The new delivery station will be creating hundreds of permanent, full-time jobs in addition to powering local small businesses and independent contractors.

RELATED:

According to the Buda EDC, these delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities.

“The Buda EDC stands ready to help all businesses, big or small, locate or expand in Buda,” said Storm. “Amazon’s selection affirms that Buda is well-positioned for growth with a prime location, a qualified workforce and a pro-business environment.”

This comes just a few days after the Round Rock Chamber confirmed Amazon would also be building a delivery station in Round Rock. This campus is about 441,000 square feet and will be located off of Interstate 35 and Old Settlers Boulevard.

Amazon also has a fulfillment center in San Marcos.