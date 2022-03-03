Amazon partners with ACC, 8 other Texas colleges to offer fully-funded tuition for employees

Austin Community College is one of nine Texas schools in the program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amazon employees around the U.S., including Texas, can now attend select colleges and universities with college tuition fully funded as part of Amazon's Career Choice partnerships.

Austin Community College is one of nine Texas schools in the upskilling program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere, according to a release.

The Career Choice program offers fully-funded college tuition and allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon. Employees are eligible for the program after 90 days of employment. Through the program, employees can pursue a Bachelor's degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs and build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.

Amazon has partnered with more than 140 colleges and universities for the program in addition to a handful of online colleges. The company also partners with GED and English language proficiency programs.

Partner schools in Texas include:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lonestar College

Tarrant County Community College

Texas State University

University of Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas

“As Texans and Americans continue to recover from the pandemic, the demands are clear – employers increasingly rely on highly skilled workers and employees increasingly need credentials of value to compete in a globally competitive workforce,” said Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller. “By making this commitment to its employees through higher education, Amazon is demonstrating how partnerships among employers and institutions can empower students to contribute to, participate in, and benefit from our world-class economy.”

Career Choice is part of Amazon's Upskilling 2025 pledge, which is a commitment to upskilling more than 300,000 employees by 2025.

